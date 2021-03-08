ICoast ruling party follows opposition in claiming polls victory

Abidjan, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Ivory Coast's ruling party on Sunday claimed victory in the country's legislative elections, shortly after the main opposition party had declared itself the winner.

"We have achieved our goal of securing around 60 percent of the seats," declared Adama Bictogo, number two in the ruling RHDP party.

Earlier in the day the centre-right Ivory Coast Democratic Party (PDCI) claimed it had secured a parliamentary majority. The official results from Saturday's voting have not yet been released.