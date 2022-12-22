UrduPoint.com

I.Coast Seeks Life For Four Suspects Over 2016 Attack

Faizan Hashmi Published December 22, 2022 | 02:10 AM

I.Coast seeks life for four suspects over 2016 attack

Abidjan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :An Ivory Coast prosecutor Wednesday urged life in jail for four suspects over one of West Africa's bloodiest attacks -- a 2016 machine-gun assault on a beach resort that killed 19.

State prosecutor Richard Adou demanded a life sentence for the four defendants present at a trial that started last month over the attack, saying it would be "an exemplary and dissuasive punishment".

He also asked for life for 14 other suspects being tried in absentia, including the suspected masterminds of the assault.

They are either on the run or being held in neighbouring Mali.

All 18 stand accused of acts of terrorism, murder, attempted murder, criminal concealment, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition "and complicity in these deeds".

On March 13, 2016, three men wielding assault rifles attacked Grand-Bassam, a tourist complex popular with foreigners that lies 40 kilometres (25 miles) east of the capital Abidjan.

The 45-minute bloodbath ended when Ivorian security forces shot dead the three attackers.

The four actually present in court are suspected of being accomplices in the assault, including by helping its masterminds to gather information before it.

The 19 people killed included nine Ivorians, four French citizens, a Lebanese, a German, a Macedonian, a Malian, a Nigerian and a person who could not be identified.

Related Topics

Africa Dead Murder Attack Jail German Mali Abidjan Ivory Coast March Criminals 2016 Court

Recent Stories

US Announces New Iran-Related Sanctions for Govern ..

US Announces New Iran-Related Sanctions for Government Protest Response - Treasu ..

1 hour ago
 National Assembly Special Committee directs to reg ..

National Assembly Special Committee directs to regularize all contractual employ ..

1 hour ago
 Covid-19 infection may reactivate several latent v ..

Covid-19 infection may reactivate several latent viruses in body: Study

1 hour ago
 Wicked winter storm threatens US holiday travel ch ..

Wicked winter storm threatens US holiday travel chaos

1 hour ago
 US lawmakers race weather to reach government fund ..

US lawmakers race weather to reach government funding deal

2 hours ago
 US Announces New Iran-Related Sanctions - Treasury ..

US Announces New Iran-Related Sanctions - Treasury Department

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.