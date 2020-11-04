I.Coast stand-off with opposition intensifies after disputed vote

Abidjan, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Security forces surrounded the homes of Ivory Coast's opposition leaders on Tuesday after they rejected President Alassane Ouattara's re-election and vowed to set up a "transitional government".

Ouattara won a third term by a landslide in Saturday's vote, which was boycotted by the opposition claiming an "electoral coup" in a nation with a constitutional two-term presidential limit.

The standoff has pitched Ivory Coast deeper into a three-month crisis that has claimed several dozen lives, triggering appeals for calm and dialogue from the West African ECOWAS bloc, the United Nations, African Union and EU.

Hours after 78-year-old Ouattara was declared winner of the presidential election, with more than 94 percent of the vote, Justice Minister Sansan Kambile accused the opposition of "acts of assault and plotting against the authority of the state".

The Abidjan public prosecutor has been asked to investigate, Kambile said, warning that "all options are on the table." Opposition leader Pascal Affi N'Guessan had told reporters late Monday that opposition parties and groups were forming a "council of national transition".

"This council's mission will be to... create a transitional government within the next few hours," N'Guessan said.

The goal, he said, was to "prepare the framework for a fair, transparent and inclusive presidential election".

Ouattara's landslide in Saturday's vote had been widely expected -- two opposition leaders had called for a boycott and a civil disobedience campaign.

But the protests and bloody clashes -- 30 people died in clashes before Saturday's vote.

The violence is stirring traumatic memories of a crisis a decade ago that tore the country apart and dealt it lasting economic damage. Around 3,000 people died after then-president Laurent Gbagbo refused to accept defeat by Ouattara.

N'Guessan late Monday said the "transitional council" would be led by opposition veteran Henri Konan Bedie, 86, a former president and long-term adversary of Ouattara.

"Keeping Mr Ouattara as head of state could lead to civil war," he warned.