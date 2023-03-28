UrduPoint.com

ICoast Turns To License Points System To Boost Road Safety

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2023 | 11:10 AM

ICoast turns to license points system to boost road safety

Abidjan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :On a key motorway in Ivory Coast, a policeman blows his whistle as he pulls over drivers caught breaking the rules of the road, docking some of them of valuable points on their driver's licenses.

The new penalty system was introduced this month to tackle reckless driving and curb the rate of deadly traffic accidents in the West African nation, where over 1,000 people died on the roads last year, according to official figures.

Most drivers accept the new measure.

"The license with points is a good initiative. There are so many road hogs, and so many accidents on our roads, it's dreadful. A truck driver's license is their livelihood, it will make them behave better," said Fernandez Depri, a surveyor who was driving but not docked any points.

"It will be a wake-up call for drivers and make them more responsible," says another driver, Dramane Doumbia, who clocks up some 300 kilometers (186 miles) a day on his travels.

The new system, based on a French model, credits each license holder with an initial 12 points, which drop with each penalty.

Using a phone at the wheel can cost a driver two points, speeding three points, and six points are at stake for those driving under the influence of alcohol.

The country is also introducing road safety courses costing 100,000 CFA francs ($170), more than the minimum wage, as part of their campaign to reduce traffic accidents, which the UN has long dubbed a major cause of mortality among Africans between the ages of 15 and 29.

The course -- for those who can afford it -- can help drivers earn back points lost on their license.

Related Topics

United Nations Motorway Driver Road Died Traffic Ivory Coast (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th March 2023

2 hours ago
 Global economic growth to slump to three-decade lo ..

Global economic growth to slump to three-decade low, World Bank warns

8 hours ago
 US Treasury yields rise as bank worries ease

US Treasury yields rise as bank worries ease

8 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 Presight AI soars 143 % in trading debut on ADX

Presight AI soars 143 % in trading debut on ADX

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.