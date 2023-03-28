ICoast turns to license points system to boost road safety

(@FahadShabbir)

Abidjan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :On a key motorway in Ivory Coast, a policeman blows his whistle as he pulls over drivers caught breaking the rules of the road, docking some of them of valuable points on their driver's licenses.

The new penalty system was introduced this month to tackle reckless driving and curb the rate of deadly traffic accidents in the West African nation, where over 1,000 people died on the roads last year, according to official figures.

Most drivers accept the new measure.

"The license with points is a good initiative. There are so many road hogs, and so many accidents on our roads, it's dreadful. A truck driver's license is their livelihood, it will make them behave better," said Fernandez Depri, a surveyor who was driving but not docked any points.

"It will be a wake-up call for drivers and make them more responsible," says another driver, Dramane Doumbia, who clocks up some 300 kilometers (186 miles) a day on his travels.

The new system, based on a French model, credits each license holder with an initial 12 points, which drop with each penalty.

Using a phone at the wheel can cost a driver two points, speeding three points, and six points are at stake for those driving under the influence of alcohol.

The country is also introducing road safety courses costing 100,000 CFA francs ($170), more than the minimum wage, as part of their campaign to reduce traffic accidents, which the UN has long dubbed a major cause of mortality among Africans between the ages of 15 and 29.

The course -- for those who can afford it -- can help drivers earn back points lost on their license.