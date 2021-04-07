UrduPoint.com
ICoast's Gbagbo And Ble Goude 'free To Return': President

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

ICoast's Gbagbo and Ble Goude 'free to return': president

Abidjan, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Ex-president Laurent Gbagbo and his former right-hand man Charles Ble Goude are "free to return to Ivory Coast when they want" after they were definitively acquitted of crimes against humanity, President Alassane Ouattara said Wednesday.

"Arrangements will be made so that Laurent Gbagbo can enjoy, in accordance with the laws in place, the advantages and allowances available to former presidents," Ouattara said at the start of a cabinet meeting in Adbidjan.

