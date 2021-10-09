UrduPoint.com

I.Coast's Gbagbo Sets Meeting To Launch New Party

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 01:30 AM

I.Coast's Gbagbo sets meeting to launch new party

Abidjan, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :A congress to launch Ivorian ex-president Laurent Gbagbo's new party will take place in Abidjan on October 16 and 17, its organising committee said Friday.

Committee official Sebastien Danon Djedje said "1,600 delegates are expected" for the gathering, which will formally establish the party.

Gbagbo unveiled his plans for a new political vehicle in August -- a move that commentators see as a precursor for another run at the presidency in 2025.

Gbagbo's time in office, from 2000-2011, was a time of turbulence and division in Ivory Coast, the world's biggest cocoa producer.

He was removed from office in April 2011 after a short civil war that claimed around 3,000 lives, sparked by his refusal to accept electoral defeat by the current president, Alassane Ouattara.

He was then flown to the International Criminal Court in The Hague to face charges of crimes against humanity resulting from the conflict.

But he was eventually acquitted and returned to Ivory Coast this June.

Since then, he has been cast in the role of statesman in a country buffetted by political turmoil during elections last year, although many have suspected he harbours political ambitions.

Gbagbo had founded the Ivorian Popular Front (FPI) in 1982, but during his time abroad the party split in two.

One faction is headed by its officially acknowledged president, Pascal Affi N'Guessan, 68, who served as prime minister under Gbagbo.

The other comprises grassroots loyalists known as GOR, the French acronym for Gbagbo Or Nothing.

In August, Gbagbo accused Affi N'Guessan of having "confiscated" the FPI.

He said he would "leave Affi with the envelope" of the party while he and his supporters would "take the contents."

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Vehicle Split Abidjan The Hague Ivory Coast April June August October Congress Criminals From Court

Recent Stories

Former Afghan Leader Abdullah Says Internal Flaws, ..

Former Afghan Leader Abdullah Says Internal Flaws, US-Taliban Deal Weakened Gove ..

1 hour ago
 Qasim Suri, MD Bait-ul-Maal visit Quetta Civil Hos ..

Qasim Suri, MD Bait-ul-Maal visit Quetta Civil Hospital

1 hour ago
 IRSA releases 117,533 cuseces water

IRSA releases 117,533 cuseces water

1 hour ago
 Dr Faisal for vaccinating eligible children agains ..

Dr Faisal for vaccinating eligible children against COVID-19

1 hour ago
 Being obese may up mental health issues in teens

Being obese may up mental health issues in teens

2 hours ago
 UN Chief Condemns 'Barbaric' Attack on Mosque in A ..

UN Chief Condemns 'Barbaric' Attack on Mosque in Afghanistan - Spokesman

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.