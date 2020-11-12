Abidjan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara met his main rival on Wednesday for talks on ending election violence, the government said, as it updated the death toll from the clashes to 85.

Ouattara and Henri Konan Bedie, an 86-year-old former president, arrived at an upmarket hotel in Abidjan amid a swarm of reporters, several hours after the much-awaited meeting was announced by the government, an AFP journalist saw.

Their talks are the first since presidential elections on October 31 resulted in a bitter standoff, fuelling fears that francophone West Africa's biggest economy could plunge once more into civil conflict.

Ouattara was declared victor with more than 94 percent of the vote, surfing on a boycott by the opposition, which says he breached the country's two-term presidential limits.

Deadly violence -- often tinged by ethnic rivalry -- erupted in August after Ouattara announced his bid for a third spell in office, arguing that a 2016 revision of the constitution reset the term counter to zero.

Communications Minister Sidi Tiemoko Toure told reporters that the official toll now stood at 85 dead and 484 injured, many of them in the southeast of the country.

Of the fatalities, 34 occurred before the election, 20 on voting day and 31 afterwards.

Toure added that 225 people had been arrested, of whom 45 were in custody and 167 had been charged.

The opposition has refused to acknowledge the results of the election, launched what it calls a campaign of civil disobedience and vowed to set up a transitional government to replace Ouattara.

