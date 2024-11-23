Iconic Chocolatey Hero Waheed Murad Remembered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) The 41st death anniversary of chocolatey hero Waheed Murad was observed here and across the country on Saturday
He was born on October 2, 1938. He commenced his film career as a producer by joining a company, established by his father, Nisar Murad. Waheed Murad's first production was titled "Insan Badalta Hai" in 1961. His first film as an actor proved to be a hit and he impressed many directors and producers with his style and dialogue delivery.
Murad then played the lead in “Heera Aur Pathar” for which he received a Nigar Award. The film's success brought with it Murad's ticket to stardom.
He acted in 124 films of which 38 were black and white and 86 were coloured.
Waheed Murad received 32 prestigious film awards and in November 2010 he was awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz for distinguished contributions to the fields of literature and arts.
Recent Stories
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Two-day Thar festival to be organized on Nov 297 hours ago
-
Renowned film artist Aslam Pervaiz remembered2 days ago
-
Neil Simon’s super hit play will be staged at NAPA from Nov 27 to 1 Dec2 days ago
-
Closing ceremony of the 'Jubilee Year' at St. Patrick’s Cathedral held5 days ago
-
Shafi Muhammad Shah remembered6 days ago
-
Empowering poor to alleviate pervasive menace of poverty6 days ago
-
GB festivals - a manifestation of rich cultural values6 days ago
-
St. Patrick’s School hosts a fun-filled 'Children’s Day' celebration7 days ago
-
Competitive higher education, still a challenge for our universities8 days ago
-
DEC Sanghar emphasizes importance of voting rights for citizens11 days ago
-
PAL condoles death of eminent poet Iqbal Sokri11 days ago
-
Three-Day 'Horse & Cattle Show' concludes12 days ago