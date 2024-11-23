Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Iconic chocolatey hero Waheed Murad remembered

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) The 41st death anniversary of chocolatey hero Waheed Murad was observed here and across the country on Saturday

He was born on October 2, 1938. He commenced his film career as a producer by joining a company, established by his father, Nisar Murad. Waheed Murad's first production was titled "Insan Badalta Hai" in 1961. His first film as an actor proved to be a hit and he impressed many directors and producers with his style and dialogue delivery.

Murad then played the lead in “Heera Aur Pathar” for which he received a Nigar Award. The film's success brought with it Murad's ticket to stardom.

He acted in 124 films of which 38 were black and white and 86 were coloured.

Waheed Murad received 32 prestigious film awards and in November 2010 he was awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz for distinguished contributions to the fields of literature and arts.

He died on this day in 1983 and was laid to rest in Lahore.

