Iconic New York Discount Luxury Store Reopens After Pandemic Bust

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2023 | 11:30 AM

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Forced to shutter during the Covid-19 pandemic, discount luxury goods store Century21 reopened its flagship location in Manhattan on Tuesday, drawing elated crowds of bargain hunters back to the New York institution.

Shoppers traversed the city and even state borders to line up from as early as 6:00 am to be some of the first to enter the legendary Big Apple department store near the World Trade Center complex in lower Manhattan.

Under red balloons and to the applause of Century21 owners the Gindi family, the first shoppers shouted with joy as they entered the store after three years of closure due to the pandemic, which brought New York to its knees in 2020 and 2021.

"It means so much to the people of New York," said 63-year-old Gale Kaplan, who traveled from Brooklyn across the East River for the reopening.

Brooklyn was the home of the first iteration of Century21, founded in 1961 and decked with clothes and accessories from coveted brands such as Valentino, Louis Vuitton, Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, Guess, Levi's, Kate Spade, Helmut Lang, but at end of stock reduced prices that defied all competition.

