UrduPoint.com

Iconic Rock Guitarist Jeff Beck Dead At 78

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Iconic rock guitarist Jeff Beck dead at 78

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Jeff Beck, the influential guitarist who rose to rock and roll stardom with the 1960s supergroup the Yardbirds and later had a prolific solo career, has died, his official website said Wednesday. He was 78.

The eight-time Grammy award-winner, a guitar virtuoso and innovator who was also one of the world's great rhythm and blues interpreters, died "peacefully" after a sudden bout of bacterial meningitis.

"On behalf of his family, it is with profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck's passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday," a statement on the English-born musician's website said.

"His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss." Beck's death quickly reverberated around the music world, with tributes pouring in from rock icons like Ozzy Osborne, with whom Beck once collaborated, and Kiss lead singer Gene Simmons, who called Beck's passing "heartbreaking." "No one played the guitar like Jeff," Simmons posted on Twitter.

"Please get ahold of the first two Jeff Beck Group albums and behold greatness. RIP." Musician Paul Young said he was "devastated" to hear the news.

"He was loved by everyone in the know," Young tweeted, calling Beck "the guitarists' guitarist." Beck had already done pioneering rock recordings by the time he was hired by the Yardbirds in 1965 immediately after the departure of one of the band's star guitarists, Eric Clapton.

Beck helped propel the British avant-garde rock sound with multiple groundbreaking recordings, including the fuzz-filled guitar licks on "Heart Full of Soul." By 1966 he was paired in the Yardbirds with fellow guitar wizard Jimmy Page, who went on to found the British blues rock sensation Led Zeppelin.

A year later Beck formed his band, the Jeff Beck Group, which swiftly drew widespread praise.

In 2015 Rolling Stone magazine placed Beck at number five in its list of the 100 greatest guitarists of all time.

Related Topics

World Music Twitter Died Young Lead 2015 Family All From Share Sad

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 January 2023

52 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th January 2023

57 minutes ago
 flydubai expands its network in Kazakhstan to thre ..

Flydubai expands its network in Kazakhstan to three destinations

9 hours ago
 Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Sol ..

Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Solution to Ukrainian Conflict - ..

10 hours ago
 UN Resident Coordinator Delivers Aid in Kharkiv Re ..

UN Resident Coordinator Delivers Aid in Kharkiv Region, Meets With Authorities - ..

10 hours ago
 Turkish Defense Minister Urges Kiev to Ensure Imme ..

Turkish Defense Minister Urges Kiev to Ensure Immediate Ceasefire in Ukraine

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.