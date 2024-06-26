ICT Admin Continues Crackdown Against Price Hike; Arrests Five Traders
Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration has launched a strict campaign against traders violating official price of essential commodities in the Federal Capital.
In a recent operation directed by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, Magistrate Saddar Zone, Mir Yamin led a price inspection of essential goods in the area covered by Police Station Tarnol, said the spokesman of ICT's administration.
During the inspection, Magistrate Saddar Zone visited fruit and vegetable shops, dairy stores, and grocery outlets from No. 26 Chungi to Tarnol railway crossing. The focus was on ensuring that shopkeepers adhered to the official pricing of essential commodities.
The magistrate arrested five shopkeepers while heave fines were also imposed to the violators. These traders were found guilty of not displaying the official prices and were involved in wholesaling without proper authorization. They were handed over to Police Station Tarnol for further legal action.
The district administration has made it clear that it will continue its rigorous checks and actions against any vendors found violating the established price norms.
It is pertinent to mention here that operations are going on against price hike, professional beggars, illegal petrol filling agencies, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) filling stations and others on daily basis.
