Open Menu

ICT Admin Continues Crackdown Against Price Hike; Arrests Five Traders

Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2024 | 02:10 PM

ICT admin continues crackdown against price hike; arrests five traders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration has launched a strict campaign against traders violating official price of essential commodities in the Federal Capital.

In a recent operation directed by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, Magistrate Saddar Zone, Mir Yamin led a price inspection of essential goods in the area covered by Police Station Tarnol, said the spokesman of ICT's administration.

During the inspection, Magistrate Saddar Zone visited fruit and vegetable shops, dairy stores, and grocery outlets from No. 26 Chungi to Tarnol railway crossing. The focus was on ensuring that shopkeepers adhered to the official pricing of essential commodities.

The magistrate arrested five shopkeepers while heave fines were also imposed to the violators. These traders were found guilty of not displaying the official prices and were involved in wholesaling without proper authorization. They were handed over to Police Station Tarnol for further legal action.

The district administration has made it clear that it will continue its rigorous checks and actions against any vendors found violating the established price norms.

It is pertinent to mention here that operations are going on against price hike, professional beggars, illegal petrol filling agencies, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) filling stations and others on daily basis.

Related Topics

Islamabad LPG Petrol Police Station Price Saddar Gas From

Recent Stories

realme Announces the Launch of realme 12 and realm ..

Realme Announces the Launch of realme 12 and realme 12+ 5G in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 IHC orders removal of Zartaj Gul’s name from ECL

IHC orders removal of Zartaj Gul’s name from ECL

1 hour ago
 Women's camp for Asia Cup starts in Karachi

Women's camp for Asia Cup starts in Karachi

2 hours ago
 FIFA uses Arif Lohar’s song “Aa” to mark bir ..

FIFA uses Arif Lohar’s song “Aa” to mark birth of Lionel Messi

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024

6 hours ago
Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in ..

Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in Kashmir conflict

16 hours ago
 Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in he ..

Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave

16 hours ago
 Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rul ..

Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives

17 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confi ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confirmed

19 hours ago
 PM announces duty-free solar panels for general pu ..

PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public

21 hours ago
 Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 Wo ..

Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024

21 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous