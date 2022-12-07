UrduPoint.com

I'd Stay Spain Coach All My Life, But I Must Think: Luis Enrique

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2022 | 12:40 AM

I'd stay Spain coach all my life, but I must think: Luis Enrique

Doha, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Luis Enrique wants to stay on as Spain coach but said his future was not yet decided after Morocco knocked La Roja out in the World Cup last 16 on Tuesday.

The manager, who led Spain to the Euro 2020 semi-finals, saw his side beaten 3-0 on penalties after a 0-0 draw with the North African side over 120 minutes.

"I can't say, because I don't know," Luis Enrique told a press conference when asked about his future.

"The national team has time. I am very happy with the Spanish FA, the president and with (the sporting director).

"If it was up to me I would stay all my life, but that is not the case.

"I have to think calmly what is the best for me and for the national team. All situations will have an influence." The coach was first appointed in 2018 after Spain were eliminated in the last 16 of the Russia World Cup by the hosts.

He stepped away for a short period in 2019 because his late daughter had been diagnosed with bone cancer, before returning and guiding Spain to a strong finish at the Euros last year, where Italy beat them on penalties.

Luis Enrique's side missed all three spot-kicks against Morocco, with Pablo Sarabia hitting the post, while Yassine Bounou saved Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets's efforts.

"I chose the takers, I thought they were the best on the pitch," said Luis Enrique.

"I chose the first three and I would do it again. (If I could change something) I would take Bounou away and put another goalkeeper there.

"(Penalties) are not a lottery for me. You have to control yourself, to know how to control it. I would choose the same players again."

Related Topics

World Russia Same Spain Italy Morocco Euro 2018 2019 2020 Cancer Post All Best Coach

Recent Stories

Morocco's win in FIFA WC thriller delights Preside ..

Morocco's win in FIFA WC thriller delights President, PM

10 minutes ago
 Two people shot dead

Two people shot dead

10 minutes ago
 PTI fighting for personal interests in country: Sa ..

PTI fighting for personal interests in country: Sardar Ayaz Sadiq

10 minutes ago
 Portugal v Switzerland World Cup starting line-ups ..

Portugal v Switzerland World Cup starting line-ups

10 minutes ago
 Biden May Announce Reelection Bid Shortly After Ne ..

Biden May Announce Reelection Bid Shortly After New Year Holidays - White House

20 minutes ago
 APHC leader seeks world intervention to stop India ..

APHC leader seeks world intervention to stop Indian state terrorism in IIOJK

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.