Iga Swiatek Blows Into Roland Garros Semis

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 02:00 AM

Iga Swiatek blows into Roland Garros semis

Paris, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Poland's Iga Swiatek made it into her first Grand Slam semi-final on Tuesday when she beat Italy's Martina Trevisan in straight sets at Roland Garros.

Swiatek won 6-3, 6-1 at a windy French Open and will now face Argentine outsider Nadia Podoroska in the semi-final.

"I did a really good job," a delighted Swiatek said after her win on the central court.

"I used the wind really well. There were lots of errors due to the wind but I played smart," she said, adding her coach had advised her on this matter.

Swiatek and Trevisan were made to wait for their game while Argentine 12th seed Diego Schwartzman beat US Open champion and third seed Dominic Thiem in a five-hour epic.

"I had to warm up four or five times waiting for the men to finish," she said.

"But at least we saw some really great tennis."

