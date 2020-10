Paris, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Poland's Iga Swiatek made it into her first Grand Slam semi-final on Tuesday when she beat Italy's Martina Trevisan in straight sets at Roland Garros.

Swiatek won 6-3, 6-1 at a windy French Open and will now face Argentine outsider Nadia Podoroska in the semi-final.