UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ighalo Keen To See Out Season At Man Utd

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 11:20 PM

Ighalo keen to see out season at Man Utd

London, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo said Friday that he hopes his loan deal at Manchester United is extended until the Premier League season is completed following the coronavirus lockdown.

The 30-year-old moved to Old Trafford from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua in January and has a contract until May 31.

Premier League bosses hope to resume the season in June but China's Super League is also edging towards the start of their season after it was delayed by COVID-19.

"I would like to finish the season if it's possible," Ighalo told BBC Sport.

"I was in good form, good shape, scoring goals and now we've stopped now for over a month. I've given it my best and hopefully we'll come back to play.

"The team had a good momentum before the pandemic started. At the moment I'm on loan, and this will cut short my time at the club." United are reportedly keen to extend Ighalo's contract even though their attacking worries have eased during the lockdown.

The former Watford player has scored four times in eight games in all competitions for United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are fifth in the table with nine games remaining, chasing a Champions League spot after an indifferent season.

Solskjaer said his players had been wearing GPS trackers as part of their training regime as they prepare for a possible return to action.

"It's not to keep track of them or spy on them but it's been so long now, this phase and at different stages we've added things and I think the GPS has inspired and motivated a few of them just to go that little bit extra," the Norwegian told the BBC's Football Focus programme.

"We hope we're getting closer and closer, we're hoping so anyway and it's time to ramp it up a little bit."Premier League clubs will meet on Monday to discuss their "Project Restart" plan.

Related Topics

Football Loan China Shanghai Nigeria Old Trafford Manchester United January May June All From Best Premier League Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ERC provides aid to visitors from various countrie ..

9 minutes ago

Prominent Muslim scholars support &#039;Pray For H ..

24 minutes ago

Ministry of Human Resources calls on private secto ..

1 hour ago

Terrorists attack in Buleda: One army officer, fiv ..

2 hours ago

UNRWA Launches Appeal for $93.4 Mln to Aid Palesti ..

5 minutes ago

UK Commemorates 75th WWII Victory While Under Coro ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.