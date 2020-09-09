IIOJK authorities extend ban on 4G internet service till Sep 30

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities have extended the ban on 4g internet service in all but two districts till September 30.

According to Kashmir Media Service, as per an order issued in Srinagar by Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary to Home department of the occupied territory, the ban on 4G internet will remain in force in all districts of the territory except Ganderbal and Udhampur districts.

The authorities had ordered restoration of high speed mobile data services in Ganderbal and Udhampur on trial basis in pursuance of the recommendations by the Special Committee in its meeting dated August 10 for considering calibrated casing of restrictions in limited and "comparatively less sensitive geographical areas".

However, in the rest of the districts, the speed was directed to continue to be restricted to 2G only.

As per the fresh order issued by Shaleen Kabra, the directions were reviewed by the Review Committee on August 21 and September 01.

"The Committee, while taking note of the assessment made by the law enforcement agencies that no reports of misuse of high speed internet services in the districts of Ganderbal and Udhampur had been reported, observed that the situation needed to be monitored closely," the order said.

However, the order claimed that the law enforcement agencies have indicated potential of misuse of high speed data services in disturbing public order.

Shaleen Kabra said in the order that directions regarding the speed of the internet shall continue to remain in force till 30lh September, 2020, unless modified earlier.