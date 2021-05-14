IIOJK authorities neglected strengthening of health infrastructure: Report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the second wave of COVID-19 has proven beyond doubt that the authorities were not prepared to handle the crisis, says a report.

According to Kashmir Media Service report based English daily 'Early Times' quoting an observer said that when the first wave of COVID-19 broke out, last year, the authorities shifted their focus from healthcare to other issues like holding of District Development Council elections and other activities.

He said that no attention was paid towards putting in place some kind of infrastructure to handle the crisis and it is unfortunate that the administration failed to set up its priority.

The report said that on Thursday, the IIOJK authorities issued a statement claiming that there is no shortage of oxygen in Jammu region. It said, despite tall claims being made by the authorities about "all is well," as many as 35 people died to COVID-19 in Jammu region on Thursday.

"If all is well then why are people dying in the hospitals?" the report quoted an observer having asked. He said it seems that the authorities want to convey that people are not dying due to shortage of oxygen.

An analyst told the daily that the people at the helm of affairs are trying to send a message that deaths are being caused due to infection being incurable and they should not be blamed for it.

He said for the past many days the authorities have been claiming that the oxygen plants are being set up and their production capacity is being enhanced. The entire focus of the authorities is on the oxygen, he said.

The analyst said that the beds are being increased in the hospitals but the fact is that there is shortage of manpower to handle the infrastructure that's being put in place. "There are complaints that COVID wards are facing staff shortage and patients are not being managed properly as there is too much of a load on the doctors and paramedical staff. Two nurses are managing nearly 70 patients in the COVID-19 wards and it's humanly impossible," he said. He added that increasing the beds only won't help and doctors have to be provided with all the equipment they are asking for.

Another analyst said that vaccination drive has not been managed properly. "If one checks the COVID portal one can find that more than 200 slots remain open everyday. If the Covishield vaccines are available then why can't they be administered to the people who are in the age group of 18-45 years?" he asked.