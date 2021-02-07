UrduPoint.com
IIOJK Authorities Turn Blind Eye To People's Sufferings: NC Leader

Sun 07th February 2021 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :General Secretary of National Conference (NC), Ali Muhammad Sagar has said the authorities had turned a blind eye to sufferings of the people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Interacting with scores of delegations from different parts of the Kashmir Valley, which had called on him at his party headquarters in Srinagar, he said that Kashmir was looking for good governance, development activities and post COVID-19 recovery plan in the sectors of health, education and social welfare, but the administration was clueless about the issues concerning the people, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The visiting delegations apprised Sagar about the widespread unemployment, administrative inertia and development deficit in their respective areas, according to a statement issued by NC in Srinagar.

Sagar said the democratic system had been derailed by the brush of authoritarianism on August 5, 2019.

