IIOJK: DFP thanks G20 nations for boycotting Srinagar meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), led by incarcerated senior APHC leader, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, has said that the boycott of the G20's Srinagar meeting by key stakeholders has vindicated the Kashmiris' stand that Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed territory and India has illegally occupied it.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the DFP, in a statement issued in Srinagar, expressed its profound gratitude to China, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Egypt, Indonesia and other such countries for realizing the sensitivities involved in attending the G20 event in Srinagar.

The DFP said the step taken by these countries boosted the morale of the Kashmiris. It urged India to take practical steps for the settlement of the Kashmir dispute as per the United Nation's resolutions as it can no longer hoodwink the world by promoting fake normalcy in the occupied territory.

Meanwhile, India's Special Investigation Unit conducted raids on houses in Padder, Keshwan and Thakrai areas of the Kishtwar district, today. Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in Baramulla district.

In London, a member of the British Parliament Paul Bristow from the Conservative Party, while expressing his concern over the ongoing Kashmir conflict called for giving the Kashmiri people their right to self-determination to end the decades-old dispute.

In a video message, referring to the G20 meeting, the MP urged the British government to raise issues of human rights abuses and self-determination for the Kashmiri people.

The British parliamentarian said he had tabled a series of written questions and hoped that the UK government would "take these questions very seriously".