IIOJK HC Quashes Three Detentions Under Draconian PSA

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 01:20 PM

IIOJK HC quashes three detentions under draconian PSA

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the High Court has quashed three detention orders passed under draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) and directed the authorities to release the detainees.

Justice Sanjay Dhar quashed the detention orders of two detainees, Mushtaq Ahmad Wani of Kokernag, Islamabad, and Aijaz Ahmad Dar of Budgam, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The detention orders were passed by the District Magistrate of Islamabad and District Magistrate of Budgam against the detainees on July 7, 2020 and April 9, 2020 respectively.

Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey quashed the detention of one Showkat Ahamd Butt of Pulwama passed by District Magistrate of Pulwama on September 9, 2020.

