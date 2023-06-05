IIOJK: Indian troops martyred 913 children during past 34 years

ISLAMABAD, Jun 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism have martyred 913 children in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir during the past 34 years.

According to a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, 913 children were among the 96,199 Kashmiris martyred by the troops from January 01, 1989, to date.

The report said that the killing of civilians by the troops rendered 107,903 children orphaned in the occupied territory.

Thousands of people including boys and girls were injured in firing of the pellets, bullets and teargas shells by Indian troops, police and paramilitary forces during the period, it added.

Moreover, hundreds of persons including teenagers Hiba Jan, Shahid Fayaz, Owais Ahmed and Faizan Ashraf Tantray lost eyesight in one or both eyes after the 2010 uprising.

Hundreds of boys and girls below 19 years of age, were martyred during cordon and search operations and fake encounters, while a large number of boys are facing illegal detention under black laws in different jails of IIOJK and India, the report revealed.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference, in a statement issued in Srinagar, called upon the United Nations, human rights and child protection organizations to come forward and save the Kashmiri children from being victims of the Indian state terrorism.

Meanwhile, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah talking to media persons in Srinagar said that the situation in Kashmir would never improve until India and Pakistan resolve the future of the territory through dialogue.