UrduPoint.com

IIOJK: Indian Troops Martyred 913 Children During Past 34 Years

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2023 | 01:00 PM

IIOJK: Indian troops martyred 913 children during past 34 years

ISLAMABAD, Jun 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism have martyred 913 children in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir during the past 34 years.

According to a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, 913 children were among the 96,199 Kashmiris martyred by the troops from January 01, 1989, to date.

The report said that the killing of civilians by the troops rendered 107,903 children orphaned in the occupied territory.

Thousands of people including boys and girls were injured in firing of the pellets, bullets and teargas shells by Indian troops, police and paramilitary forces during the period, it added.

Moreover, hundreds of persons including teenagers Hiba Jan, Shahid Fayaz, Owais Ahmed and Faizan Ashraf Tantray lost eyesight in one or both eyes after the 2010 uprising.

Hundreds of boys and girls below 19 years of age, were martyred during cordon and search operations and fake encounters, while a large number of boys are facing illegal detention under black laws in different jails of IIOJK and India, the report revealed.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference, in a statement issued in Srinagar, called upon the United Nations, human rights and child protection organizations to come forward and save the Kashmiri children from being victims of the Indian state terrorism.

Meanwhile, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah talking to media persons in Srinagar said that the situation in Kashmir would never improve until India and Pakistan resolve the future of the territory through dialogue.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Injured Firing Police United Nations Hurriyat Conference Jammu Srinagar January Media All From

Recent Stories

Pak-China trade via overland routes will strengthe ..

Pak-China trade via overland routes will strengthen ties: FM

3 minutes ago
 PM, JUI-F President, Minister for Communications d ..

PM, JUI-F President, Minister for Communications discuss political situation

10 minutes ago
 ADNIC joins Emirates Nature-WWF, Environment Agenc ..

ADNIC joins Emirates Nature-WWF, Environment Agency to launch nature-themed esca ..

23 minutes ago
 ADJD achieves ISO 29993:2017 certification for lea ..

ADJD achieves ISO 29993:2017 certification for learning management

23 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Queen of Denmark on Natio ..

UAE leaders congratulate Queen of Denmark on National Day

38 minutes ago
 National Bonds increases stake in Taaleem Holding ..

National Bonds increases stake in Taaleem Holding to 22%

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.