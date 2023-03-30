UrduPoint.com

IIOJK Journalist Rayees Butt Remembered On His Martyrdom Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2023 | 01:50 PM

IIOJK journalist Rayees Butt remembered on his martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Several journalists and members of civil society in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) paid rich tributes and condolences to martyred journalist Rayees Ahmad Butt on his first martyrdom anniversary.

Indian troops martyred young Kashmiri freelance journalist Rayees Ahmad along with a youth during a cordon and search operation on March 30 last year in the Rainawari area of the Srinagar city, Kashmir Media Service (KMS) reported.

"Occupied Kashmir is one of the most dangerous places in the world where people associated with the press and media are performing their professional duties in the most difficult circumstances and situations," said a report released by KMS on Thursday.

It said 20 journalists had been confirmed as being killed while performing their duties during the Kashmiris' ongoing liberation struggle since 1989. They include Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Mushtaq Ali, Muhammad Shaban Wakeel, a woman scribe Aasiya Jeelani, Ghulam Muhammad Lone, Ghulam Rasool Azad, Pervez Muhammad Sultan, Shujaat Bukhari, Ali Muhammad Mahajan, Syed Ghulam Nabi, Altaf Ahmed Fakhtoo, Saidan Shafi, Tariq Ahmed, Abdul Majid Butt and Javed Ahmed Mir.

The report said almost routinely, the journalists in the occupied territory face manhandling, abductions, murder attempts and death threats by the Indian troops and all this has made their everyday work extremely difficult.

It pointed out that the Kashmiri journalists and many other scribes while performing their professional duties in the territory were roughed up, threatened, assaulted, summoned and detained by the Indian police, agencies and troops on fake charges.

Several journalists, including Aasif Sultan, Fahad Shah, Irfan Meraj and Sajad Gul had been facing illegal detention under draconian laws and remain lodged in different jails in India and IIOJK.

The report said India was using different intimidating tactics to harass the journalists in IIOJK and victimization of media persons had increased manifold since August 05, 2019 when the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government repealed the special status of the territory. "Fascist Modi's regime is using strong-arm tactics to stifle the media in the held valley. Kashmiri journalists are abducted, threatened and tortured just for doing their job," it deplored.

The report maintained that India was targeting the Kashmiris journalists to hide the ground realities of IIOJK from the world but would never succeed in its nefarious designs.

Related Topics

India Murder Occupied Kashmir World Police Civil Society Threatened Job Young Jammu Srinagar March August Women 2019 Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Rakhi Sawant slams Priyanka Chopra for delayed Bol ..

Rakhi Sawant slams Priyanka Chopra for delayed Bollywood comment

9 minutes ago
 Aishwarya Rai Opens Up About Being Rejected for Fi ..

Aishwarya Rai Opens Up About Being Rejected for Five Films

27 minutes ago
 The Preliminary Results Of The Elections Of Deputi ..

The Preliminary Results Of The Elections Of Deputies Of The Mejlis Of Turkmenist ..

38 minutes ago
 Second Pakistan Navy Ship Moawin Reached Syria For ..

Second Pakistan Navy Ship Moawin Reached Syria For Relief Mission

41 minutes ago
 LHC annuls sedition law under Section 124-A

LHC annuls sedition law under Section 124-A

52 minutes ago
 Top court bench dissolved after Justice Aminuddin ..

Top court bench dissolved after Justice Aminuddin recuses himself  from Punjab, ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.