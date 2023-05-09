UrduPoint.com

IIOJK People Asked Through Posters To Observe Strike On May 22

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2023 | 02:20 PM

IIOJK people asked through posters to observe strike on May 22

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Posters have appeared in various parts of the territory urging the people to observe a complete shutdown on 22 May, In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Call for the strike and protests has been given jointly by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and Azad Jammu and Kashmir political leadership including President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary.

The posters carrying pictures of AJK president and APHC monogram read "Complete shutdown will be observed in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Azad Jammu and Kashmir on May 22 against the Modi regime's illegal action of holding G20 meeting in Srinagar.

The posters said the objective of the strike was to send a clear message to the world that the Kashmiris reject the G-20 meeting, scheduled in Srinagar from May 22 to May 24, in the internationally recognized disputed territory.

