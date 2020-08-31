IIOJK people facing Karbala-like situation daily: Hurriyat leader

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori has said that Kashmiris have been struggling for their birthright to self-determination for the past seven decades and are facing Karbala-like situation on daily basis.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that during the past seven decades, lakhs of Kashmiri were martyred and injured and property worth trillions was destroyed but India's oppression didn't seem to end.

He strongly condemned the use of brute force by Indian forces on Muharram processions in the territory and paid rich tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala. The battle of Karbala was not just between two forces, rather it was between the two ideas, he added.

Khan Sopori said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) bravely faced the forces that were trying to turn the Khilafah into a monarchy. He said the incident of Karbala shows the solid and unshakable ideology of islam.