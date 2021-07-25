UrduPoint.com
IIOJK Refugees Migrated In1989 Are Eligible To Vote In AJK Polls-2021: AJK EC

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 12:00 AM

IIOJK refugees migrated in1989 are eligible to vote in AJK Polls-2021: AJK EC

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) : 24 (APP):Jammu and Kashmir refugees migrating from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir in 1989 into Azad Kashmir and various parts of Pakistan, are also eligible to exercise their right to vote in AJK General Elections being held on July 25.

Farhat Ali Mir, Member Azad Jammu Kashmir Election Commission late Saturday while talking to APP said that the Jammu Kashmir refugees of 1989 shall have to produce their refugees registration card bearing their photograph, duly issued by AJK Rehabilitation Department, at the polling stations for casting their vote in all 45 electoral constituencies, including 33 in all 10 AJK districts and 12 Constituencies meant for the Jammu Kashmir refugees based in Pakistan.

