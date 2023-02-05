IIoJK witnesses 707 killings, 141 custodial killings from Aug 2019 till Oct 2022

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :The Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIoJK) has witnessed a total of 707 killings and 141 custodial killings or fake encounters from August 05, 2019, till October 27, 2022.

According to an official document, a total of 2303 people have been tortured or critically injured, 18,354 arrested 1,101 Arson (Houses, Shops, etc), 43 women widowed, 108 children orphaned, 126 women gang-raped or physically abused while 15,208 cordon and search operations were witnessed during the period.

During the period from 1989 till October 27, 2022, the IIoJK has witnessed a total of 96,140 killings, 7,265 custodial or fake encounter killings, 165,293 civilians arrested, 110,494 structures/ houses destroyed or damaged, 22,951 women widowed, 107,883 children orphaned and 11,256 women gang-raped or physically abused.

