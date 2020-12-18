IIOJK youth worst victims of Indian state terrorism: DFP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) said that the Kashmiris, especially the youth, have become the worst victims of Indian state terrorism since the Modi-led Indian fascist government stripped the territory of its distinctive identity.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the DFP spokesman said that the rights situation in IIOJK had touched the lowest ebb and urgent international intervention was required to address the highly complicated situation the Kashmiris had been trapped in for the past one and half years.

He said at a time when people in IIOJK are braving yet another dangerous wave of coronavirus, the Indian government is holding so-called DDC elections to divert the world attention from the simmering situation.

Terming elections as a farcical exercise, the DFP spokesman said, "Exploiting people and forcing them to cast votes at gunpoint expose the myth of so-called election drama being staged to befool the world community".

These so-called polls, he added, cannot be alternative to Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

Urging the world community to take notice of fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in IIOJK, he said that the world should respond to the humanitarian crisis that has deepened further since Indian government striped the region of its special status, last year.

He also appealed to the international community to take notice of the Indian state terrorism and constitutional aggression in the region. He said, "Since Kashmir is a UN-recognized disputed territory it is imperative that the global community should play its proactive role to resolve it in accordance with the UN resolutions."Meanwhile, in a separate statement the DFP spokesman voiced his party's deep concern over India's identification of land in the territory for establishing soldier colonies.

Terming it as a violation of the international law, he said establishing soldier colonies was meant to change the demography of IIOJK.