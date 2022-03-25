IIUI school Mirpur Campus celebrates Pakistan Day with exceptional zeal and fervor

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) : Mar 24 (APP):International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Schools Mirpur Campus Thursday celebrated the 82nd Pakistan Resolution Day with fabulous Zest coupled with reiteration of full solidarity, love and affection with the government and entire nation on this auspicious occasion.

Director Administration & Personnel Rao Attiq Ul Amin was the chief guest at the special colorful ceremony hosted at the City Campus.

He was flanked by seasoned academicians of different sections of this Secondary school at the ceremony to mark the celebrations of the independence day of Pakistan with great enthusiasm and zeal.

The School's children of various classes from lower to higher levels presented tabbleues besides national anthems of Pakistan depicting all prongs of the Pakistan Movement in the backdrop of historic Pakistan Resolution Day of March 23, 1940.

Addressing the ceremony the chief guest DAP Rao Attique Ul Amin Khan, Principal Mrs. Aysha Imran Mirza, Vice Principal Mrs. Mariya Attique, the school children and others highlighted the exceptional significance of the historic day when the resolution for emergence of separate homeland of the Muslims of the sub continent- the Islamic republic of Pakistan, was unanimously passed this day in 1940 at then Minto Park (now Iqbal park) was unanimously passed in the mammon congregation of the Muslim Population of the subcontinent.

Pakistan emerged on the globe in the light of the Pakistan day resolution following the sole hectic heroic struggle of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founding father of the nation, Speakers underlined.

Speakers emphasized the need to lend all of individual and collective energies along with fellow country men, to make Pakistan in line with the vision of Quaid e Azam, in true perspective.

Besides the faculty members, students and the parents attended the grand ceremony that ended with prayers for the stability, sovereignty, progress and prosperity of Pakistan, early success of the Kashmiris struggle for freedom of Held Jammu Kashmir from long Indian Illegal and forced occupation and accession of entire Jammu Kashmir to Pakistan, Kashmiris solitary and ultimate destination in all respects.