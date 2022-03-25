UrduPoint.com

IIUI School Mirpur Campus Celebrates Pakistan Day With Exceptional Zeal And Fervor

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2022 | 12:10 AM

IIUI school Mirpur Campus celebrates Pakistan Day with exceptional zeal and fervor

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) : Mar 24 (APP):International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Schools Mirpur Campus Thursday celebrated the 82nd Pakistan Resolution Day with fabulous Zest coupled with reiteration of full solidarity, love and affection with the government and entire nation on this auspicious occasion.

Director Administration & Personnel Rao Attiq Ul Amin was the chief guest at the special colorful ceremony hosted at the City Campus.

He was flanked by seasoned academicians of different sections of this Secondary school at the ceremony to mark the celebrations of the independence day of Pakistan with great enthusiasm and zeal.

The School's children of various classes from lower to higher levels presented tabbleues besides national anthems of Pakistan depicting all prongs of the Pakistan Movement in the backdrop of historic Pakistan Resolution Day of March 23, 1940.

Addressing the ceremony the chief guest DAP Rao Attique Ul Amin Khan, Principal Mrs. Aysha Imran Mirza, Vice Principal Mrs. Mariya Attique, the school children and others highlighted the exceptional significance of the historic day when the resolution for emergence of separate homeland of the Muslims of the sub continent- the Islamic republic of Pakistan, was unanimously passed this day in 1940 at then Minto Park (now Iqbal park) was unanimously passed in the mammon congregation of the Muslim Population of the subcontinent.

Pakistan emerged on the globe in the light of the Pakistan day resolution following the sole hectic heroic struggle of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founding father of the nation, Speakers underlined.

Speakers emphasized the need to lend all of individual and collective energies along with fellow country men, to make Pakistan in line with the vision of Quaid e Azam, in true perspective.

Besides the faculty members, students and the parents attended the grand ceremony that ended with prayers for the stability, sovereignty, progress and prosperity of Pakistan, early success of the Kashmiris struggle for freedom of Held Jammu Kashmir from long Indian Illegal and forced occupation and accession of entire Jammu Kashmir to Pakistan, Kashmiris solitary and ultimate destination in all respects.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Resolution Muhammad Ali Jinnah Quaid E Azam Pakistan Day Jammu Progress Independence Mirpur March International Islamic University Muslim All From Government Love

Recent Stories

EU drug watchdog approves AstraZeneca Covid preven ..

EU drug watchdog approves AstraZeneca Covid prevention jab

2 minutes ago
 President, PM, FM of China felicitates Pakistani l ..

President, PM, FM of China felicitates Pakistani leadership on national day

2 minutes ago
 Shoigu, Armenian Defense Minister Discuss Situatio ..

Shoigu, Armenian Defense Minister Discuss Situation in Karabakh - Defense Minist ..

2 minutes ago
 Foreign Secretary, UN Assistant SG discuss regiona ..

Foreign Secretary, UN Assistant SG discuss regional issues

2 minutes ago
 Double lung transplant saves US man with terminal ..

Double lung transplant saves US man with terminal cancer

2 minutes ago
 Canada to boost oil exports to displace Russian en ..

Canada to boost oil exports to displace Russian energy

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>