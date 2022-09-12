Ijaz annexes Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Tournament title

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Ijaz ur Rehman lifted the men's singles title of Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Tournament after outwitting Robert by a margin of one pin in an exciting contest at Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi on Monday.

Ijaz scored finished scored overall 576 to claim the title, while Robert scored 575 to end as runner-up. Junaid secured third positions with 557 scores and Ahmer Suldera obtained fourth position with 516 scores. Saleem Baig remained fifth with 503 scores.

Meanwhile, Robert and Sajjad got first position with 776 scores. Ahmer Suldera and Shabbir Lashkarwala obtained second position with 765 scores. Ijaz ur Rehman and Faheem bagged third position with 758 scores, while Danyal Shah and Ali Suria finished fourth with 747 scores.

Abdullah annexed amateur title with 328 scores, while Hanan with 294 scores and Jawad Ali 290 scores ended second and third respectively. Abdul Hadi got fourth position with 283 scores.

In the deaf men's event, Zahid emerged victorious with 130 scores. Zohaib with 108 scores remained second. Abdul bagged third position with 107 scores while Shahid with 81 scores and Shahzaib with 42 scores finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

In the deaf women event, Saira earned first position with 91 scores, whereas Noorul Ain clinched second position with 90 scores. Zahida secured third position with 88 scores, while Ambreen got fourth position with 74 scores and Mussarat bagged fifth position with 63 scores.

Pakistan's international tenpin bowler Ahmer Abbas Suldera, who was the chief guest gave away prizes to winning players.

Ijazur Rehman received a cash prize of Rs 50,000 along with a glittering winner trophy, Robert pocketed Rs 35,000 along with a runner-up trophy, while Junaid and Ahmer Suldera received Rs 20,000 and Rs.10,000 respectively.

Rs 20,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 were given away to the men's doubles' first, second and third position-holders', respectively.

Similarly, Rs 10,000, Rs 7,000 and Rs 5,000 along with trophies were given away to amateur event's first, second and third position-holders respectively.

The first, second and third position-holders of deaf men and women events were awarded cash prizes of Rs 7,000, Rs 5,000 and Rs 3,000 respectively.