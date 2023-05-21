UrduPoint.com

IK, Former Chief Justice Caused Huge Damage To PKLI: PM

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2023 | 04:30 PM

IK, former chief justice caused huge damage to PKLI: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that it was his cherished desire to transform the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) into a splendid institute like Johns Hopkins, but PTI's chief Imran Khan and a former chief justice had caused huge damage to it.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that the PKLI had always been close to his heart and he wanted it to become an identity for Pakistan in the rest of the world for the treatment facilities in kidney and liver diseases.

"But alas! Imran Niazi and a former chief justice out of their politics and personal interests targeted this mission and inflicted huge damage," he added in his tweet posted in urdu language.

The prime minister expressing his resolve said that these things would not deter them and it was his firm conviction that Allah Almighty supported those who worked with a passion to serve humanity.

For transformation and restoration of PKLI into a world class health facility, they were striving and utilizing their energies, he said while referring to his yesterday's visit to the facility where he reviewed different measures in this regard.

