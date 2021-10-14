UrduPoint.com

Ikea Expects Supply Woes To Spill Into 2022

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 05:50 PM

Ikea expects supply woes to spill into 2022

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Ikea's annual sales have surpassed pre-pandemic levels but global supply shortages that have pestered the Swedish furniture giant will persist well into 2022, its holding company said Thursday.

The group posted record turnover of 41.9 billion Euros ($48.7 billion) between September 2020 and August 2021, a six percent jump from the previous fiscal year, according to Inter Ikea.

"It wasn't easy. Keeping IKEA stores and warehouses stocked has been a challenge," Inter Ikea said in a statement.

"During FY21 we saw a substantial drop in availability that we have not yet recovered from, and this will continue far into FY22 (which ends in August 2022)." Suppliers have struggled to keep up with a surge in demand for goods as economies have reopened following lockdowns and restrictions imposed due to the Covid pandemic.

There are not enough containers to meet demand and goods are stuck in bottlenecks at major ports.

Despite the supply issues, Ingka Group, the main franchisee of Ikea that runs 378 of 422 stores worldwide, also reported a six percent rise in turnover, propelled by online shopping and a change in consumer habits as people have been forced to work from home.

"Throughout the last year, the way people live, work and socialise has dramatically changed and the need for multifunctional and clutter-free living spaces has increased," the group said.

"The company sees a higher demand for workplace furniture, outdoor furniture and storage solutions."

Related Topics

Company August September 2020 From Billion

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi Holds internatio ..

Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi Holds internation “Mehfil-e-Musalama” to p ..

12 minutes ago
 vivo Announces Lucky Winners for Wheel of Fortune ..

Vivo Announces Lucky Winners for Wheel of Fortune Activity

14 minutes ago
 Dubai Police recover coach Cosmin Olăroiu’s sto ..

Dubai Police recover coach Cosmin Olăroiu’s stolen watch and arrest three sus ..

33 minutes ago
 The female fashion designer, determined to do some ..

The female fashion designer, determined to do something in the world of fashion ..

36 minutes ago
 Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation concludes &#039 ..

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation concludes &#039;Unity in Diversity&#039; exhi ..

41 minutes ago
 Inter-district boys, girls athletics championship ..

Inter-district boys, girls athletics championship played

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.