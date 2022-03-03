UrduPoint.com

Ikea Suspends Russia, Belarus Operations, Affecting 15,000 Staff

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Stockholm, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Swedish furniture giant Ikea said Thursday it would suspend its activities in Russia and Belarus, affecting nearly 15,000 employees, 17 stores and three production sites, in response to the war in Ukraine.

"The war has had a huge human impact already. It is also resulting in serious disruptions to supply chain and trading conditions. For all of these reasons, Ikea has decided to temporarily pause operations in Russia," the company said in a statement to AFP.

