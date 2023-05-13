UrduPoint.com

IK's Statement Against Army Chief Reflective Of Diseased Mindset: PM

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2023 | 05:20 PM

IK's statement against Army Chief reflective of diseased mindset: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Niazi's statement about the army chief 'is a reflection of his diseased and obsessive mindset'.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that as Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), General Asim Munir had unearthed the corruption syndicate of Niazi and that was why he had been maligning the chief of army staff (COAS) from day one.

The prime minister, while criticizing the PTI's chief, further said that Imran Khan's statement was also an admission of masterminding the tragic and disgraceful incidents of terrorism undertaken by the PTI's goons at his behest.

"The desecration of the martyrs' monuments and attack on the national installations represent an unimaginable low in our politics," he further added.

The prime minister said that the nation stood behind its armed forces and would thwart any nefarious attempts at undermining them.

