Ill Canada FM awaiting coronavirus test results in isolation

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Canada's top diplomat has isolated himself at home after returning from a trip overseas with "flu-like symptoms," he said on Thursday.

"Like many Canadians, I have been tested for #COVID19 out of an abundance of caution as I began experiencing new flu-like symptom less than 14 days after returning from abroad," Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne tweeted.

"I am currently self-isolating at home while I await my results very shortly." COVID-19 Symptoms typically include a fever, sore throat and coughing.

Two other senior officials in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's administration -- Natural Resource Minister Seamus O'Regan and Minister of Small business and Exports Mary Ng -- also recently self-isolated.

Both tested negative for the virus last week.

And Trudeau himself is a week into his own isolation with his family after his wife Sophie tested positive following her return from a speaking engagement in Britain.

He told a news conference from the front steps of his residence in Ottawa that he has no symptoms.