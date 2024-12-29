Illegal housing societies usurping billions of poor investors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) RAWALPINDI: Despite registration of FIRs, punitive actions and operations, illegal housing societies continue to function as per routine in different parts of country, looting hard earned money of small investors and innocent people.

Using deceptive tactics first they trap investors and then start fleecing their money on one account or other, like price revision, development charges, possessions charges etc. least bothering about any action against them as most of time officials of concerned authorities are hand in glove with them.

Rawalpindi district is also not an exception to this phenomenon where developers and societies’ owners are looting innocent people with both hands since years due to unchecked mushroom growth of these illegal projects.

According to available data, there are more than 149 illegal private housing societies functioning in the district and selling plots and residences without required approval. After a boom in real estate sector during last decade, scores of societies surfaced in the vicinity of Rawalpindi city and people invested billions of rupees in this business.

Social Media and the property websites are the best sources of advertisement for this business where property dealers attract investors by sharing fake information. Most of such societies have also opened their offices in other cities within the country and abroad.

“It is beyond perception that why these societies’ owners continue to work despite repeated complaints against them,” stated a complainant Ashfaq Ahmed. “Concerned departments seldom take any action. Even if a complaint is lodged they merely issue a notice to these illegal businesses.”

Tariq, another resident of Waris Khan claimed the concerned officials to be themselves providing time to the illegal housing scheme for fleecing people as their action remains limited to only issuing notices. “Property dealers submit a plan and start advertisement with ‘RDA approved’ tag even before getting the No Objection Certificate (NOC).”

However, Director General (DG), RDA, Kinza Murtaza has claimed otherwise mentioning to strict action against violators of rules and said, the RDA has issued 149 notices to illegal/fake housing schemes as part of its ongoing efforts to protect general public from exploitation and financial losses.

“RDA had warned public against investing in 149 housing schemes in the district that have not obtained NoCs or necessary approvals from the authority,” she added. “We on our part have also intensified action against illegal/unapproved housing schemes. We are committed to protect general public from harmful effects of these illegal schemes and take strict action them.”

Urging citizens to always verify legality of any housing scheme before investment, she stated, “we advise everyone to consult RDA on legality of any scheme where they desire to invest.

She said the RDA had also stopped approval of new housing schemes and a comprehensive survey was conducted, categorizing these schemes into three groups based on their legal status.

Now whatever the claims of authorities, illegal schemes operating under false pretenses, have caused substantial financial loss by promising ownership of homes that only existed on paper or limited to mere maps and advertisements.

According to official data, the RDA enforcement squad during operation took action against illegal housing societies including Top View City (D-17) Project of Orbit International, Al-Baraqa Garden, Kohsar Extension (F-Block) and Nabeel Block (Near Kohsar Extension), Ring Road Enclave (A Project of Jawahir City Pvt. Ltd.), Hurtus Floare, Countree Farmhouse and Resorts, Gilgit City, Mehmood Town (K & M Construction and Developers (Pvt) Ltd.), Hamdard City, Top View City, Wanni in Tehsil Taxila, Green Hurtus, Farm Land Estate and others and demolished road infrastructure, security offices, sewerage lines, containers and removed advertisement boards, panaflexes besides sealing the site offices.

“We have also launched an awareness campaign about housing schemes to save people from financial losses,” Kinza Murtaza said. “The Punjab government has issued clear directions to RDA to save people’s investment and our doors are always open to guide people on investment in housing schemes and legal status of housing societies.”

She informed that there were only 69 housing schemes that had obtained approval from RDA while others were illegal. “After survey we have categorized these schemes into three groups and would take action against illegal housing schemes.”

Giving details, she informed that illegal housing schemes include Bin Alam City, CBR Residency, Media Enclosure, Al Haram Phase 2, Gujar Khan, Town 21 and others; completely fake schemes are Khyber Model Town Chakri Road, Pak PWD Chakri Road, City Model Town, Al-Baddar Motorway, Shadabad Housing Scheme, and others and non-existent schemes which has no land, staff or offices are Regent Farm House, AM Town, City Homes, Greenstone and others.

Since RDA can take action within a limited ambit of law, the situation is much more worrisome in wake of many developers proceeding abroad after usurping masses money and their operators here have falsely downed prices causing loss of billions to investors.

Therefore, top authorities like NAB and FIA must have to indulge in this matter to rescue people trapped in this exploitative business and improve the overall real estate situation so the poor investors could get their dividend and take a sigh of relief.

