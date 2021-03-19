Illegal occupation of Junagadh was an act of brazen aggression

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan, said on Friday that through an act of brazen aggression, India forcefully and illegally occupied the Muslim majority and Muslim ruled the State of Junagadh in 1947.

He added that had it not been for the illicit actions of India, Junagadh would have acceded to Pakistan as per the partition plan.

The President made these remarks while speaking to a delegation led by Nawab of Junagadh, Muhammad Jahangir Khanji called on him here at Jammu and Kashmir House.

The delegation also comprised Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed, the Dewan (Prime Minister) of the State of Junagarh, AJK President office said Friday evening.

The Nawab said that prior to the illegal occupation of the Junagadh by India, the ruler and people of the State had vowed to accede to Pakistan and till date aspire to join Pakistan.

He said that the issue of Junagadh is an international issue as the matter had been raised at the United Nations in 1948 by the then Foreign Minister of Pakistan Nawab Jahangir informed the AJK President that Junagadh was the second largest Muslim princely state in the subcontinent and also enjoyed the unique privilege of being the fifth largest state in terms of revenue generation.

With an area of around 4000 square miles, a 90 mile coastline, its own army, ports, railway and postal system, Junagadh was a welfare state where education, health and food was provided to all without discrimination.

The Nawab of Junagadh also thanked Pakistan for including Junagadh in its recently released political map. He said that this reaffirms the commitment of the State of Pakistan towards the issue of Junagadh. He said that the issue of Kashmir and Junagadh both share the same fate as Kashmir, as only the people of these states have the right to decide their political future.

During the meeting, Sahibzada Sultan informed President Masood that efforts are being made to officially establish the presence of Junagarh in Islamabad and relevant authorities will be approached in this connection.

President Masood Khan said that State of Junagarh as the absolute legal part of Pakistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir President, Sardar Masood Khan, has said that India held the territory illegally and in violation of international law and the Indian Independence Act. "We will continue our combined struggle for the liberation of Kashmir and Junagadh from Indian illegal occupation", said Masood Khan.

The AJK President while paying his tribute to the forefathers of the Nawab said that their selfless efforts made Junagarh a prosperous and exemplary welfare state. He said that after India's occupation the heritage of Junagarh has been desecrated and the pilferage of their wealth by India is illegal.

The President invited the Nawab to visit Azad Kashmir. He also congratulated Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali on his appointment as Dewan of Junagadh.