'I'M BACK': Trump Returns To Facebook, YouTube After Two-year Ban

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2023 | 10:20 AM

'I'M BACK': Trump returns to Facebook, YouTube after two-year ban

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Former president Donald Trump wrote his first posts on his reinstated Facebook and YouTube accounts Friday, more than two years after he was banned over the US Capitol insurrection.

"I'M BACK," Trump exclaimed, alongside a 12-second video clip that appeared to show him giving his victory speech after winning the 2016 election saying: "Sorry to keep you waiting -- complicated business.

"The 76-year-old Republican leader -- who is running for president again -- has been unable to post any content for his 34 million Facebook followers and 2.6 million YouTube subscribers.

