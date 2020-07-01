UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'I'm Going To Jump': Tensions On Ocean Viking Migrant Rescue Ship

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 01:50 AM

'I'm going to jump': tensions on Ocean Viking migrant rescue ship

Aboard the Ocean Viking in the Mediterranean, June 30 (AFP/APP) :The young Sudanese man cast off his T-shirt and cried desperately out to sea: "I swear to you, I'm going to jump. I don't know how to swim but I can't stay here anymore!" After just over a week at sea, tensions are running high on the Ocean Viking, the charity ship that pulled the young man and others like him from the Mediterranean, but which is now marking time, waiting for a safe port of welcome for the migrants.

Despite their rescue on June 23 by the ship, charted by European humanitarian group SOS Mediterranee, many of the migrants who fled Libya for Europe are now frustrated, tired, and desperate, as witnessed by an AFP correspondent on board.

On Tuesday evening, SOS Mediterranee rescued an additional 47 people from the waters south of Italy's Lampedusa, bringing to 164 the number of migrants aboard.

The organisation said the new migrants were mostly from Bangladesh, South Sudan, Pakistan and Ghana.

Before the most recent rescue, the 69-metre (226-foot) boat had been turning in circles between Sicily and Malta, awaiting a port of disembarkation as some of the migrants, including Moroccans, Egyptians and Sudanese, become increasingly panicked.

At the top of the list of frustrations is the migrants' inability to speak with their families.

"I was at sea for a long time. I didn't warn the family, who must think I'm dead," said Said, a 35-year-old Egyptian on the verge of tears.

"I'm sure my children think 'Daddy's dead'."Like the Sudanese man, Said had also threatened to plunge himself into the water were he not allowed to place a phone call.

"I had told them that it would take two days to cross. Now it's almost seven days," explained Said, wearing a Paris Saint-Germain track suit and with his leg in a cast from an injury onboard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dead Bangladesh Water Europe Threatened Young Man Italy Sudan Ghana Libya Malta Somali Shilling June Family From Top PSG

Recent Stories

Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19 sponsor ..

1 hour ago

Strong management of COVID-19 outbreak repercussio ..

2 hours ago

Ground station opens to track satellite built by A ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed raises value of prizes of 16th L ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed announces conclusion of Phase ..

3 hours ago

Ministry of Health and Prevention carries out more ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.