'I'm Just Protecting Athletes', Insists China Swim Star Sun

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 09:40 AM

Gwangju, South Korea, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :China's Olympic swimming champion Sun Yang has hit back at sniping rivals accusing him of doping violations, telling them: "I'm standing up for all of you!" Athletes have vilified Sun at the world swimming championships in South Korea this week following a leaked FINA doping panel report that alleged the Chinese giant allowed blood vials to be smashed with a hammer after being visited by testers last year.

FINA cleared Sun to compete after agreeing that the testers had failed to produce adequate identification or follow correct protocol, prompting World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to appeal that decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

After reclaiming his 400 and 200 metres freestyle world titles earlier this week, both Australia's Mack Horton and Briton Duncan Scott staged dramatic podium protests, refusing to shake Sun's hand, provoking a furious reaction from triple Olympic champion.

"I shouldn't have to put up with these kinds of insults," growled Sun after closing his punishing Gwangju schedule in the men's 4x200m free on Friday.

"But I have a big heart -- there are millions of athletes in the world and if a few want to hurl insults, I can take it," added the 27-year-old.

"It's pointless arguing with them, it means nothing to me. FINA made it clear I didn't commit any doping violation. What I'm doing is protecting the rights and interests of every athlete."The 11-time world champion grew suspicious of the independent testers who knocked on the door of his Hangzhou villa late at night last September, insisting they were not properly accredited.

