UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Imam-e-Kaaba, Imams Of Masjid Al Haram Call On PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 12:10 AM

Imam-e-Kaaba, Imams of Masjid Al Haram call on PM

MAKKAH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) , May 09 (APP):Imam-e-Kaaba Shaikh Shuraim, with a group of other Imams of Masjid Al Haram Sunday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The other members of the group included Shaikh Shuraib, Shaikh Sa'ad Shatri and Shaikh Saleh Humaid.

The prime minister paid rich tribute to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for providing excellent and state-of-the-art facilities to the pilgrims.

The prime minister particularly lauded the arrangements for continuation of pilgrimage with proper SoPs during the global pandemic, PM Office media wing in a press release said.

Highlighting the reverence accorded by Pakistani people to the Holy Mosques in Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Khan hoped for early return of normalcy, enabling all Muslims to benefit from the blessings of the Masjid Al-Haram.

The prime minister requested the Imam for special prayers for Pakistan's progress and development and the well-being of the Pakistani people.

The Imam of Kaaba praised the prime minister's initiatives on combating Islamophobia and promoting interfaith harmony.

He particularly highlighted the significance of prime minister's leadership beyond Pakistan in view of urdu being spoken and understood by large number of Muslims across the world.

The Imam also congratulated the prime minister on his highly successful visit to Saudi Arabia and stated that Imams and Saudi scholars supported the comprehensive joint statement issued at the conclusion of the visit.

The Imams said they were praying for Pakistan and for the success of the prime minister's initiatives.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Visit Saudi Progress Saudi Arabia Saud May Sunday Mosque Muslim Media All From Kaaba

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Rail manufactures sleepers locally with glo ..

9 hours ago

Researchers at UAE University accomplish breakthro ..

10 hours ago

Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecutio ..

11 hours ago

Crescent Enterprises to double its investments in ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders housing loans for Emirati ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.