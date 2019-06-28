UrduPoint.com
Imam Hurt In Shooting Outside Mosque In Northwest France

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 02:00 AM

Imam hurt in shooting outside mosque in northwest France

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :A gunman opened fire outside a mosque in northwestern France on Thursday, wounding the local imam and another person, before fleeing the scene and later being found dead, officials said.

It was not immediately clear what motivated the incident in the port city of Brest in Brittany, but Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said he had issued orders to increase security measures around places of worship across France.

Imam Rachid El Jay was hit by four bullets while a worshipper who was with him sustained injuries from two bullets, but neither was thought to have life-threatening wounds, the French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM) and judicial sources said.

