UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Agrees To $448.6 Mn Credit For Republic Of Congo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 02:10 AM

IMF agrees to $448.6 mn credit for Republic of Congo

Brazzaville, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :The International Monetary Fund on Thursday said it had agreed to a three-year $448.6 million credit for Republic of Congo to help develop the economy of the tiny central African oil producer.

The country, also known as Congo-Brazzaville, had been negotiating with the IMF for two years over a bailout after its economy was battered by the collapse of world oil prices.

The IMF said it authorised an immediate payment of a $44.9 million tranche of the loan.

The IMF had called for action on corruption, debt and poor governance. It had in the past accused Brazzaville of hiding part of its debt from the organisation.

Congo's troubles have been exacerbated by the fall in the price of world oil and dwindling crude reserves because the petroleum industry accounts for much of its economic output.

Related Topics

Corruption Loan IMF World Poor Oil Brazzaville Price Congo From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed updated on reconstruction project ..

1 hour ago

Ex-US Inspection Chief Says INF Should Be Expanded ..

2 hours ago

8 killed in Upper Kohistan Jeep accident

2 hours ago

Iran's Alleged Attempt to Seize UK Tanker Could Ca ..

2 hours ago

US Condemns Iran's Alleged Harassment of British V ..

2 hours ago

104 power pilferers caught in South Punjab

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.