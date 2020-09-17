UrduPoint.com
IMF Approves $1 Bn For Angola Amid Covid-19 Downturn

Thu 17th September 2020 | 01:00 AM

Washington, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday said it had approved a $1 billion loan for Angola as its economy struggles with the Covid-19 downturn and global drop in crude prices.

The new funds bring to $2.5 billion the total disbursed by the Washington-based crisis lender's Extended Fund Facility to the southern African nation, the IMF said in a statement.

