UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Approves 271 Mln USD Loan To Namibia To Address COVID-19 Pandemic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 11:50 AM

IMF approves 271 mln USD loan to Namibia to address COVID-19 pandemic

WINDHOEK, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a loan of 271 million U.S. Dollars to address the fiscal financing needs for COVID-19 response in Namibia, an official said Friday.

The funds will provide the needed financing to respond to the COVID-19 health emergency, including the purchase of vaccines and deployment of the vaccination campaign, needed to mitigate the severe socio-economic impact of the pandemic, Namibia's Finance Ministry spokesperson Tonanteni Shidhudhu said in a statement. Friday.

Shidhudhu said the application was done last year from the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) that was made available by IMF to middle-income countries.

"The RFI provides rapid financial assistance to all IMF member countries facing financial headwinds and balance of payment challenges," he added.

According to Shidhudhu, the COVID-19 pandemic and its fallout have created a situation where Namibia's fiscal deficit is widening substantially, at the same time the country's receipts from exports of goods and services are contracting with consequent potential pressures on the external accounts.

"This is the first time that Namibia is taking a loan from this institution. It should be noted that this is not a normal IMF loan that comes with conditions. The repayment period of the loan is five years at the interest rate of 1.1 percent," he said.

Meanwhile, the Fund underscores the devastating impacts of the pandemic on many countries and so far about 85 countries in the world have benefited from IMF financial relief for COVID-19, he said.

Related Topics

Loan IMF World Exports Same Namibia All From Million

Recent Stories

Sugar disappears from most of the markets followin ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 5, 234 new cases of COVID-19 over ..

34 minutes ago

MoU signed for free and quality education to child ..

57 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 2, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Police arrest international drug lord

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.