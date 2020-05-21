IMF approves $396 million for Jordan to fight coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :The International Monetary Fund on Thursday approved $396 million for Jordan to fight the coronavirus pandemic, a disbursement equal to about a quarter of its projected need amid the global economic downturn.

The funds are the latest from the IMF's Rapid Financing Instrument, which allows nations to circumvent the lengthy negotiations usually required to secure a full economic assistance program -- time most countries do not have as they struggle to cope with the coronavirus crisis.