IMF approves $4.3 bn to help South Africa fight COVID-19

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :The International Monetary Fund on Monday said it had approved $4.3 billion in aid to South Africa to help the country fight the coronavirus pandemic.

3 billion in emergency financial assistance under the Rapid Financing Instrument to support the authorities' efforts in addressing the challenging health situation and severe economic impact of the COVID-19 shock," the Washington-based crisis lender said in a statement.