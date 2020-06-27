UrduPoint.com
IMF Approves $5.2 Bn, 1-year Loan Program For Egypt

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 01:40 AM

IMF approves $5.2 bn, 1-year loan program for Egypt

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :The IMF board on Friday approved a one-year, $5.2 billion financing package for Egypt to help the country alleviate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The financing comes from the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI), which allows nations to circumvent the lengthy negotiations usually needed to secure a full economic assistance program -- time most countries do not have as they struggle to cope with the coronavirus crisis.

The new funding comes on top of $2.8 billion the IMF board approved a month ago.

