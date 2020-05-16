IMF approves $520 mn emergency loan for Jamaica

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :The IMF on Friday approved a $520 million loan for Jamaica to help the island nation deal with urgent needs raised by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The shock of coronavirus came after the country successfully graduated from an IMF-supported reform program, but is now hit by the need for emergency spending amid a travel shutdown, the Washington-based crisis lender said.

"Despite the authorities' best efforts, the pandemic is severely impacting the Jamaican economy, as a sudden stop in tourism and falling remittances are generating a sizable balance-of-payments need," IMF Deputy Managing Director Tao Zhang said in a statement.