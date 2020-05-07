UrduPoint.com
IMF Approves $739 Mn Emergency Loan For Kenya Amid Pandemic

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 01:40 AM

IMF approves $739 mn emergency loan for Kenya amid pandemic

Washington, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :The IMF on Wednesday approved a $739 million emergency loan for Kenya and another for $491.5 million for Uganda as the countries deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Both face severe economic shocks amid efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Washington-based crisis lender said said in anouncing the latest fast-disbursing aid.

The funding will help Kenya "provide much-needed resources for fiscal interventions to safeguard public health and support households and firms affected by the crisis," IMF Deputy Managing Director Tao Zhang said in a statement.

