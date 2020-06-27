IMF approves emergency funding for pandemic-hit Myanmar

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :The International Monetary Fund said Friday it will provide Myanmar with $356.5 million in emergency funding, as the southeast Asian country battles an economic slump due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Myanmar economy is being impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19 through a sharp decline in tourism and remittances and supply chain disruptions," Mitsuhiro Furusawa, IMF deputy managing director, said in a statement.

The fund "will help address Myanmar's urgent financing needs related to COVID-19 shock, and catalyze support from development partners.

" The money comes from two programs put into place to ensure rapid disbursement of funding without the need for lengthy negotiations over a reform program by Myanmar.

Some $118.8 million will come from the Rapid Credit Facility and the remaining $237.7 million will draw from the Rapid Financing Instrument.

It was the 72th request for emergency financial assistance approved by the fund's executive board to address the impact of the pandemic.